National Human Rights Commission Begins Open Hearing In Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 28 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday commenced a two-day open hearing and camp sitting here to consider complaints and cases pertaining to the State of Telangana.

The proceedings are aimed at ensuring speedy redressal of grievances and accountability of public authorities.

The hearings were conducted by two division benches at Dr MCR Human Resource Development Institute.

According to an official release, the first division bench was chaired by Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Chairperson, NHRC. The second bench was headed by Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, with Member Vijaya Bharathi Sayani.

A full bench was also constituted to hear selected cases of significant public importance, mostly comprising suo motu cases cognisance taken by the commission. These included a range of matters concerning caste-based discrimination, social boycott, custodial and police excesses, and violations of the right to life, dignity, liberty, and livelihood.

The NHRC members will hold a meeting with senior officers of the state government on Tuesday. Later, they will interact with NGOs and members of civil societies.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao welcomed the Chairperson and other members.

Senior officials from the government of Telangana were in attendance to assist the Commission, including Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary (Home); Mahesh Bhagwat, Additional Director General of Police; Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Commissioner I and PR Ch. Priyanka, District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and officers from other concerned departments. Their participation was aimed at ensuring prompt responses and coordinated action on the matters raised.

The Commission adjudicated the hearings in a time-bound, transparent, and empathetic manner, issuing specific directions to concerned authorities for expeditious redressal. In cases where violations were established, the Commission also recommended and awarded monetary compensation to victims as deemed appropriate.

The National Human Rights Commission, constituted under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, is vested with the powers of a civil court, including summoning records, examining witnesses, recommending departmental action, and awarding monetary relief to victims.

Through such open hearings and camp sittings, the Commission reinforces its commitment to upholding constitutional rights and human dignity by bridging the gap between citizens and the justice system, the release added.