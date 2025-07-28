403
Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Global Brands Confirm Participation
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) With over 250 top-tier companies confirmed, the 8th edition solidifies its standing as a leading global trading event connecting the forex industry across MENA and beyond.
The 8th edition of Forex Expo Dubai is nearing full capacity, with over 250 top-tier forex and fintech brands already confirmed to exhibit. Taking place on 6–7 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre , the expo has become the go-to meeting place for industry players aiming to scale their presence across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond - serving as a gateway to unmatched exposure, powerful networking, and direct access to thousands of traders, investors, and brokers from around the globe. From its debut in 2019 with just 50 exhibiting companies, Forex Expo Dubai has experienced phenomenal growth, transforming into one of the world's most influential forex & trading events . Today, it stands as one of the largest forex gatherings globally, offering brands the opportunity to drive real business outcomes through high-impact engagement and expanded visibility across priority trading markets worldwide. Top-tier participants already confirmed for this year's edition include ADSS, Alpari, CFI Financial Group, CXM, Eightcap, Exness, IC Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Kanak Capital Markets, Traze, Valetax, Vantage, VT Markets, xChief, XM, XS among others- reinforcing the event's credibility and continued upward trajectory. With a surge in space requirements driven by strong demand from key industry players, the 2025 edition of Forex Expo Dubai is now entering its final phase of stand confirmations. Commenting on the strong momentum, Niyaz Mohamed , Commercial Director at HQ MENA – organizers of Forex Expo Dubai , stated: “Each year, we witness a surge in demand as leading global players recognize the tangible business value and networking reach that Forex Expo Dubai delivers. With booth space running out, we're entering the final phase of confirmations for companies serious about growth and visibility in the region.”
Why Leading Forex Brands Should Make Forex Expo Dubai 2025 a Priority
Global Industry Representation: The 2025 edition will feature over 250 exhibiting companies from more than 30 countries, showcasing next-generation trading platforms, liquidity solutions, and financial technologies.
Targeted Audience: Forex Expo Dubai is expected to welcome over 30,000 traders, investors, fund managers, introducing brokers (IBs), and affiliates - delivering highly focused exposure for participating brands.
Premium Content: The conference agenda includes 100+ expert speakers, featuring regulatory leaders, market analysts, and fintech pioneers shaping the future of global finance.
Onsite Business Generation: Proven across past editions, exhibitors consistently close high-value partnerships and client deals through one-on-one meetings and live product demonstrations held directly on the expo floor.
Direct Engagement with Retail Traders: The event attracts a massive retail trading community actively seeking new platforms, tools, and broker relationships - providing an ideal environment for exhibitors to convert footfall into long-term customers.
