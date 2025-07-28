Japanese Minister Meets FS Misri, Discusses PM Modi's Visit To Tokyo
During the bilateral Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in New Delhi, Misri and Funakoshi reaffirmed the growing importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
"At the Japan-India Vice-Ministerial Dialogue, the two Secretaries confirmed that, in anticipation of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan scheduled for this year, they would work to strengthen bilateral relations in a wide range of areas, including security, economy, and people-to-people exchanges, and would further cooperate, including within the Japan-US-Australia-India framework, towards the realization of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," read a statement issued by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday evening.
"In addition to bilateral relations, the two Secretaries also exchanged views on regional situations, and agreed to continue to cooperate closely between the two Secretaries. During the exchange of views with Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations," it added.
Misri and Funakoshi exchanged views on political ties, defence and security, economic security, trade and investment, infrastructure cooperation, technology and people-to-people exchanges. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of importance.
"The dialogue was instrumental in reviewing progress in various dimensions of our ties, exploring new areas of collaboration and contributing to further deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Japan," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.
