Bihar: Two Minor Sisters Drown In Boat Accident In Khagaria

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 28 (IANS) A tragic boat accident in the Bean Toli area of Gogri subdivision in Bihar's Khagaria district claimed the lives of two minor sisters on Monday.

The victims were among a group of villagers returning across a tributary after collecting fodder for their livestock when the small boat in which they were travelling fell from it due to strong water currents and sudden inclement weather.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjana Kumari (17) and her younger sister Pihu Kumari (8), daughters of Devendra Tanti. Both were residents of Bean Toli village.

According to eyewitness Rajkishore Tanti, the group consisted of seven to 10 people, all returning from the Diara region across the tributary with animal fodder.

As the boat neared the shore, it became unbalanced due to fast-moving water and overcrowding, causing four people to fall into the river.

While two managed to swim to safety, the two sisters drowned.

Villagers present near the riverbank raised an alarm upon witnessing the accident.

Local divers were called to the spot, and the sisters were eventually pulled out of the river. They were immediately taken to the referral hospital in Gogri.

However, despite rushed efforts, doctors at the Referral Hospital in Gogri declared them brought dead.

Their grieving father, Devendra Tanti, shared his anguish, "Both my daughters had gone to collect fodder. The rising water levels in the Ganga have made it difficult to find feed for our animals. They went to the Diara area across the tributary, where some grass was still left. Unfortunately, both my daughters fell from the boat and drowned."

Locals said the accident occurred amid heavy rain and strong winds, which struck as the group began their return.

The dinghy, already overloaded with people and fodder, could not withstand the stormy conditions.

The Gogri Police Station in-charge, Ajit Kumar, confirmed, "The bodies of both the deceased have been recovered. Post-mortem examinations are being initiated, after which the bodies will be handed over to the family."

The incident has plunged the Bean Toli village into mourning, with family members and villagers in deep shock.

The tragedy has once again brought attention to the unsafe river transport systems in rural Bihar, especially during the monsoon season, when boat travel is common but often lacks safety protocols.