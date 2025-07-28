Clark Capital Management Group Named One Of Philadelphia's Best Places To Work For Seventh Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been named one of the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2025 Best Places to Work in the large-size firm category - marking its seventh consecutive win. This award underscores Clark Capital's ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace environment that strives to deliver asset management excellence to advisors and investors.

Clark Capital puts culture at the heart of everything they do, bringing employees together through meaningful experiences that promote teamwork, collaboration, and genuine connection. From wellness challenges and volunteer events to cross-department gatherings and celebrations, Clark Capital has built a workplace where people can feel supported, seen, and part of something bigger.

"We've made significant investments over the years to create an environment in which our people, our greatest asset, can thrive," said Chief Executive Officer Brendan Clark. "By cultivating opportunities for connection, wellness, and collaboration, we aim to create a workplace where everyone feels empowered and genuinely part of a community."

In addition to culture, Clark Capital places a keen focus on overall employee wellness. Recent enhancements have included new long-term care insurance, upgraded pharmacy and dental coverage, and reduced deductibles.

Clark Capital also distinguishes itself through its employee shareholder program, which provides ownership opportunities to all employees, fostering alignment and empowering contributions to the firm's success.

Finally, Clark Capital is deeply invested in the communities it serves. Each month, guided by employee and partner input, Clark Capital identifies a charity for employees to support. Over the past year, Clark Capital employees have supported 17 nonprofits through monthly giving and volunteer efforts, with matching contributions doubling the firm's collective impact.

This honor adds to a standout year for Clark Capital, which was named Asset Manager of the Year (AUM between $25-$100 billion) by the Money Management Institute (MMI) and Barron's in October 2024.

"We're thrilled to be recognized once again by the Philadelphia Business Journal for our continued dedication to our employees and the community," said Colene Clark Bittone, EVP of Corporate Culture. "As a Best Place to Work, we continually look for ways to create a positive impact on our community, our team, our advisors, and the clients they serve."

About Clark Capital Management Group

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional investment strategies for individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $40.8 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to help clients achieve their goals and objectives.

For more information, visit ccmg and follow Clark Capital on LinkedIn and @ClarkCapital on X.

*As of March 31, 2025; includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV and/or Form CRS, which are available upon request. The Best Places to Work survey measures key areas that make up an organization's culture. These range from compensation and benefits to trust in senior leadership. The survey also measures the level of engagement exhibited by employees, known as employee engagement. Each question on the Best Places to Work survey is associated with a response option; each response option is associated with a numerical value. The survey uses these numerical values to profile employees and calculate an overall score, which is used to determine each organization's rank. No compensation was provided to the Philadelphia Business Journal for this award. The opinions expressed are those of Clark Capital. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in the market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed.

CONTACT :

Patty Quinn McAuley

Office: 215-569-2224

Cell: 267-632-1245

[email protected]

SOURCE Clark Capital Management Group

