Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Worth $65.68 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is projected to grow from USD 32.00 billion in 2025 to USD 65.68 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% during the forecast period. Browse in-depth TOC on "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market" 200 – Tables

80 - Figures

300 – Pages Download PDF Brochure @ Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments covered Fraud Type, Offering, Deployment Mode, Functionality, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Fiserv (US), FIS Global (US), Lexisnexis Risk Solutions (US), TransUnion (US), Experian (Ireland), NICE Actimize (US), ACI Worldwide (US), SAS Institute (US), RSA Security (US), SAP (Germany), FICO (US), Software AG (Germany), Microsoft (US), F5 (US), AWS (US), Bottomline Technologies (US), ClearSale (Brazil), Genpact (US), Securonix (US), Accertify (US), Feedzai (Portugal), Caseware (US), OneSpan (US), Signifyd (US), BioCatch (Israel), Friss (Netherlands), MaxMind (US), DataVisor (US), Cleafy (Italy), Gurucul (US), Riskified (Israel and US), Thomson Reuters (US), Sift (US), NoFraud (US), Featurespace (UK), HUMAN Security (US), XTN Cognitive Security (Italy), Equifax (US), Alloy (US), Castle (US), Enzoic (US), Kubient (US), SpyCloud (US), SEON (Hungary), Deduce (US), Incognia (US), Resistant AI (Czech Republic), and Amani Technologies (UAE)

The adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and biometrics is transforming fraud detection by enabling real-time monitoring and intelligent threat identification. These tools can analyze massive volumes of data, learn from patterns, and adapt to new fraud tactics without manual updates. Biometrics such as facial and fingerprint recognition add another layer of security by verifying user identity with high precision. They significantly improve accuracy, reduce false positives, and speed up response times, making them essential in modern fraud prevention strategies.

Request Sample Pages@

By solution, the fraud analytics segment accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period

Fraud analytics is set to have the largest market share in the solution segment of the fraud detection and prevention space because it helps organizations make sense of massive amounts of data and spot fraud patterns in real time. As fraud grows increasingly complex, businesses are turning to advanced analytics powered by AI, machine learning, and behavioral insights to more accurately detect unusual activities and assess risk. What makes fraud analytics stand out is its ability to predict threats before they happen and continuously learn from new fraud attempts without needing constant updates.

With digital payments and online activity increasing across banking, e-commerce, and insurance, companies need scalable and smart tools to stay ahead. Fraud analytics also works well with other systems, such as identity verification and case management, making it a key piece in building a strong, layered defense against fraud.

By organization size, the SME segment accounts for the highest growth rate during the forecast period

SMEs are expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market due to increasing digital adoption and growing exposure to cyber threats. As more small businesses utilize online banking, e-commerce, and cloud applications, they are becoming an easy prey for identity theft, phishing, and payment fraud, and have fewer effective defenses against them. A report by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners in 2024 indicated that small businesses lose more than 141,000 USD per fraud case on average, and this is an overly concerning issue for SMEs with limited budgets.

There is a growing demand for affordable and easy-to-use solutions such as cloud-based platforms, AI-driven tools, and API-led analytics. Fraud prevention and detection vendors are adapting by offering flexible pricing, user-friendly interfaces, and faster deployment options to meet the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). As fraud incidents continue to increase, small businesses are realizing that fraud prevention is no longer just a luxury; it has become essential for protecting revenue and maintaining customer trust.

Inquire Before Buying@

By region, Asia Pacific accounts for the highest market growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, driven by rapid digital change, a growing online population, and the rise of mobile-first economies. India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam are witnessing a major increase in online banking, e-wallets, e-commerce, and instant payment systems, making them more vulnerable to fraud. According to Sumsub's Identity Fraud Report in 2024, identity fraud surged by 121% across the region, with deepfake-related incidents also rising sharply, particularly in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Compared to more mature markets such as North America and Europe, Asia Pacific is still catching up in terms of fraud prevention infrastructure, which creates strong demand for smarter AI-based solutions and adaptive authentication tools. Government initiatives such as Digital India and the UPI system, along with Southeast Asia's growing fintech scene, are pushing organizations to adopt scalable and affordable fraud prevention systems. With rising consumer awareness, evolving data protection rules, and increasing cross-border digital activity, companies across the region are prioritizing real-time fraud detection, driving impressive and fast-paced growth.

Top Key Companies in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market:

Major players in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market include Fiserv (US), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US), TransUnion (US), FIS Global (US), Experian (Ireland), IBM (US), NICE Actimize (Israel), ACI Worldwide (US), SAS Institute (US), and RSA Security (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets : Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cybersecurity Insurance Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Physical Security Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Supply Chain Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Digital Forensics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Identity and Access Management Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Get access to the latest updates on Fraud Detection and Prevention Companies and Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED