Bus Accident in Peru Leaves Eighteen Dead
(MENAFN) At least 18 individuals lost their lives and 24 others sustained wounds in a tragic traffic incident that took place in the central region of Junin, Peru, as reported by a news outlet on Friday.
The calamity unfolded when a two-level bus belonging to the Expreso Molina Lider Internacional transport company plunged into a ravine along a central roadway near the Talca district, situated within Tarma province.
Responders from the Tarma Fire Brigade, the National Police force, and medical teams arrived on site to assist those harmed, several of whom had become trapped amid the mangled metal, according to a government-run broadcaster.
Those who were injured were transported to the Felix Mayorca Hospital located in Tarma.
Law enforcement personnel cordoned off the crash location to support the ongoing rescue operations.
Authorities have launched a formal inquiry to identify the exact cause of the tragedy, though preliminary assumptions suggest that the bus may have been moving at "an excessive speed."
