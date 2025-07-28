Saudia Joins Esports World Cup As Official Airline Partner, Advancing Sports Tourism In The Kingdom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marking the first agreement of its kind to be signed in the virtual world

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced the signing of a partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), becoming the Official Airline Partner of the tournament. The collaboration aims to support sports and entertainment tourism while promoting summer destinations across the Kingdom. This coincides with Riyadh hosting the second edition of the global tournament, taking place from July 7 to August 24, 2025, at Boulevard City.

A global first of its kind, the agreement was signed virtually using an interactive digital platform, marking a milestone in how partnerships can be formalized through immersive, tech-enabled experiences. This innovative approach bridges the worlds of aviation and esports, reflecting a forward-thinking embrace of digital technology in building future-ready collaborations.

This partnership aligns with Saudia's commitment to supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly those related to positioning the Kingdom as a global hub for esports and diversifying its tourism offerings.

Under the agreement, Saudia will offer exclusive travel packages and special offers for fans and visitors attending the tournament. These will include premium hospitality and onboard entertainment services, alongside international marketing campaigns promoting the Kingdom as an attractive global destination for both sports and tourism.

Mohammed Al-Nimer, Chief Commercial Officer at the Esports World Cup Foundation , commented:“This partnership with Saudia is a key pillar in connecting esports fans and professionals to the Kingdom and in strengthening the international profile of the tournament. It reflects the Kingdom's ambition to become a global hub for major esports.”

Khaled Tash, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Saudia , said: "Saudia is proud to be the Official Airline Partner of the Esports World Cup 2025, an event that underscores the Kingdom's rise as a global hub for world-class sporting events. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting national initiatives that drive tourism growth and promote the development of sports tourism. We are leveraging our expertise and capabilities to deliver a seamless and elevated travel experience for tournament guests that embodies the quality of our services, the warmth of Saudi hospitality, and the Kingdom's global appeal."

The 2025 Esports World Cup will host 25 tournaments across 24 game titles, bringing together over 2,000 elite players and 200 Clubs from more than 100 countries. With a record-breaking prize pool of over $70 million, the event will offer fans a comprehensive entertainment experience, from high-stakes competition and live music to anime cafés, retro arcades, cosplay showcases, and more, cementing Riyadh's position as a global esports and entertainment hub.

Through this partnership, Saudia further cements its role as an enabler for international events, placing guest experience at the heart of its priorities and contributing to the advancement of Saudi Arabia's tourism and aviation sectors.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East's largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 148 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World's Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline RatingsTM awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion.

To learn more about EWC, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow Esports World Cup Foundation on LinkedIn.

