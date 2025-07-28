RDG Mining, The Best Cloud Mining Platform Of 2025, Launches New Contracts, Earning XRP, ETH, BTC At Home With 0 Investment...

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

London, UK, 28th July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , RDG Mining , the world's leading AI-driven cloud mining platform, has officially launched a new mobile application that redefines the way users participate in cryptocurrency mining. The application provides a seamless experience for users who want to earn passive income through Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and other mainstream digital assets without the need for hardware or technical expertise.







Unlike traditional mining that requires expensive mining machines and continuous maintenance, RDG Mining adopts a mobile-first mining approach, allowing users to mine through cloud infrastructure hosted in global data centers. Users only need a smartphone to register, activate mining contracts and receive daily returns.

Join RDG Mining

Register: New users can get a $10 reward when they register. You can get a $0.6 sign-in reward every day.

Choose a contract: After successfully registering, the next step is to choose a mining contract that suits your goals and budget. RDGMining offers a variety of contracts to meet different needs, whether you are a novice or an experienced miner, you can easily get started.

For example:



$10 mining contract – 1 day term – earn $0.60 per day;

$100 mining contract – 2 days term – earn $3.5 per day;

$500 mining contract – 5 days term – earn $6.25 per day;

$1,000 mining contract – 10 days term – earn $13 per day; $5,000 mining contract – 30 days term – earn $75 per day.

Click here to explore more mining contracts.

Affiliate Program

1 Refer friends and get up to $20,000 in rewards each month, thereby increasing your extra income.

2 For every successful invitation of a friend to register and complete the first mining order, you can get 3% of the friend's contract as a reward.

For example: If the friend you recommend successfully purchases a $10,000 contract, you can get a $300 reward. After inviting a certain number of active referrals, you will receive a one-time fixed bonus of up to $50,000. No matter how many people you recommend, your income potential is unlimited!

The invitation mechanism is open and transparent, and can be checked at any time, truly realizing“ making money at home with zero investment “.

Advantages of RDG Mining

Strong security

Security is the top priority of RDGMining. RDGMining uses multiple encryption technologies to protect data, and a professional team monitors the system 24 hours a day to resist cyber threats. At the same time, real-time public mining data can be viewed intuitively through the platform, allowing you to have a clear understanding of the mining process and earnings.

Withdraw at any time, flexible and convenient

One of the biggest advantages is instant withdrawal. Once you receive your earnings, you can withdraw or reinvest as you wish – fast and convenient.

Multi-currency exchange

All earnings are settled in USDT. Want XRP, Solana or BTC? You can switch at will. Combine your digital assets as you like – everything is under your control.

Newbie-friendly, simple and easy to use

No mining machine is required, no complicated settings are required. RDGMining's automated cloud mining system handles everything for you. Just sign up and follow the simple guide to get started. New users can easily enjoy passive income.

Smart mining, create the future

Since 2019, RDGMining has helped more than 7.5 million users around the world earn passive cryptocurrency income through its secure AI cloud mining system. Today, the new application combines professional-grade infrastructure with mass popularity, and users can easily participate through the web or mobile terminal, allowing everyone to use reliable digital dollars to obtain stable daily income. RDG Mining has fully realized a safe, remote and profitable mining method.

Full details and how to participate: