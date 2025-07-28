Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canon to celebrate the very best in photojournalism at Visa pour l’Image


2025-07-28 08:36:22
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE, 28 July 2025: This September, Canon will be championing the work of photojournalists for the 36th consecutive year, as part of its decades-long partnership with Visa pour l’Image. During the festiv’l’s Pro Week (September 1-6), held in Perpignan in the south of France, Canon will honour the craft of documentary storytelling, awarding two independent project grants, bringing together industry experts to foster meaningful exchange and providing resources for the professional community at the Canon space. As a special highlight this year, Canon has also invited Reuters to showcase a selection of images from the upcoming b‘ok ‘In the ’oment’, celebrating 40 years of Reuters photojournalism.
Canon to recognise outstanding contributions to photojournalism with two grants
For a quarter of a century now, Canon and Vis’ pour l’Image have awarded at times career-defining project grants to female photojournalists pursuing a long-term documentary project, alongside the opportunity to showcase their work on the acclaimed Visa pour l’Image stage. This year, the international jury, consisting of leading industry professionals, has chosen to award French photojournalist Marion Péh́́e for her ongoing photographic investigation of young adults in Ukraine with the Canon Female Photojournalist Grant. With the grant money of €8,000, she hopes to reconnect with young Ukrainian teenagers who she met 10 years ago and to continue exploring the complexities of growing into adulthood in a frontline region.

