Binance Named on CNBC’s 2025 World’s Top Fintech Companies List
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 28th July, 2025 – In a significant milestone, Binance has been recognized by CNBC and Statista as one of the world’s top fintech companies in the Digital Assets category of their 2025 rankings. The annual list celebrates 300 global fintech innovators across seven market segments spotlighting those reshaping the financial ecosystem.
The Digital Assets segment includes leaders across cryptocurrency, blockchain, and NFT platforms, and highlights companies driving the future of finance through innovation, accessibility, and scale.
A globally trusted recognition, the CNBC–Statista list is compiled through a rigorous and transparent evaluation process. It involves a combination of public data and company submissions gathered between February and May 2025. The assessment places 40% weight on metrics such as growth, reach, and brand reputation, while the remaining 60% focuses on segment-specific indicators that measure innovation and performance within each category.
With contributions from 100+ expert analysts and collaborations with 45 leading global media brands, the list serves as a reliable benchmark of fintech excellence.
Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth & Ops Lead of South Asia, Binance said, “It is an honour to be recognised among the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC and Statista. This achievement is a testament to our ongoing commitment to building safe, innovative, and accessible blockchain solutions for users across the globe. This recognition further energizes our mission to drive inclusive financial innovation and empower users worldwide.”
This recognition reinforces Binance’s leadership in driving responsible blockchain innovation, expanding global accessibility and empowering users and delivering secure, forward-looking products that address the evolving needs of a dynamic and rapidly growing digital economy.
Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth & Ops Lead of South Asia, Binance said, “It is an honour to be recognised among the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC and Statista. This achievement is a testament to our ongoing commitment to building safe, innovative, and accessible blockchain solutions for users across the globe. This recognition further energizes our mission to drive inclusive financial innovation and empower users worldwide.”
This recognition reinforces Binance’s leadership in driving responsible blockchain innovation, expanding global accessibility and empowering users and delivering secure, forward-looking products that address the evolving needs of a dynamic and rapidly growing digital economy.
