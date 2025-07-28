403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Highway Collision Leaves Six Dead, Thirty Injured in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) At least six people were killed and 30 others injured in a devastating highway collision in eastern Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, according to media on Monday.
The accident unfolded on Monday afternoon in the Askarkot area of Qarabagh district, along the strategic roadway linking Kandahar in the south to the capital, Kabul. Citing Mohammad Zark Zirak, head of the provincial public health department, media reported that a bus collided with a fuel tanker traveling in the opposite direction.
Zirak said the bus collided with a fuel tanker traveling in the opposite direction, leaving six people dead at the scene and 30 others injured.
Emergency responders rushed the injured to nearby medical centers, with Zirak noting that five remain in critical condition.
Traffic accidents remain frequent across Afghanistan, often fueled by poor road conditions, lack of signage, and reckless driving behavior on overcrowded routes.
The accident unfolded on Monday afternoon in the Askarkot area of Qarabagh district, along the strategic roadway linking Kandahar in the south to the capital, Kabul. Citing Mohammad Zark Zirak, head of the provincial public health department, media reported that a bus collided with a fuel tanker traveling in the opposite direction.
Zirak said the bus collided with a fuel tanker traveling in the opposite direction, leaving six people dead at the scene and 30 others injured.
Emergency responders rushed the injured to nearby medical centers, with Zirak noting that five remain in critical condition.
Traffic accidents remain frequent across Afghanistan, often fueled by poor road conditions, lack of signage, and reckless driving behavior on overcrowded routes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment