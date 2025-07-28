Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Highway Collision Leaves Six Dead, Thirty Injured in Afghanistan

Highway Collision Leaves Six Dead, Thirty Injured in Afghanistan


2025-07-28 08:31:43
(MENAFN) At least six people were killed and 30 others injured in a devastating highway collision in eastern Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, according to media on Monday.

The accident unfolded on Monday afternoon in the Askarkot area of Qarabagh district, along the strategic roadway linking Kandahar in the south to the capital, Kabul. Citing Mohammad Zark Zirak, head of the provincial public health department, media reported that a bus collided with a fuel tanker traveling in the opposite direction.

Zirak said the bus collided with a fuel tanker traveling in the opposite direction, leaving six people dead at the scene and 30 others injured.

Emergency responders rushed the injured to nearby medical centers, with Zirak noting that five remain in critical condition.

Traffic accidents remain frequent across Afghanistan, often fueled by poor road conditions, lack of signage, and reckless driving behavior on overcrowded routes.

MENAFN28072025000045017169ID1109851446

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search