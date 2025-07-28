How Using Micro-Animations Can Help Chicago Companies Gain More Customers: Blacksmith Agency's Expert Advice

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- said Joel Gobin, the Lead Designer at Blacksmith, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blacksmith's experts explain why the use of micro-animations on websites can directly increase the overall website traffic and conversion rate of Chicago companies.Micro-animations are quick, small-scale animations that can be triggered while a visitor scrolls through a website or interacts with different elements. Unlike videos or other big animated illustrations, micro-animations are subtle and tend to last no more than a few seconds.A good example of a micro-animation is icons moving as a visitor hovers or clicks them. Or a button changing to a different color once clicked.These small interactive animations give the user some sort of feedback that helps them feel a lot more connected with the website itself.Not only that, but micro-animations help keep them invested and interested. With how easily distracted people are nowadays, having some sort of interactive aspect to a website can definitely improve both engagement rate and overall session time.Chicago brands that want to use micro-animations on their website should always keep these 4 rules in mind:1. Make it fast: Micro-animations should be quick. They are called“micro” for a reason. A micro-animation should be no longer than 500 milliseconds.2. Create with purpose: While adding micro-animations is great, brands shouldn't add them just because an article told them to. Micro-animations need to serve a purpose or at the very least add something to the website.3. Don't use too many: it might be tempting to add dozens of different micro-animations to keep a visitor engaged, but too many micro-animations can be overwhelming to most people.4. Test and adjust: What looks good for some people might be obnoxious or annoying to others. When using micro-animations, Chicago brands should always test and ask for feedback. This way they can safely remove the animations their ideal audience doesn't like.5. Micro-animations might seem insignificant when compared to other website strategies such as SEO, but small details that enhance a visitor's experience add up after a while.About BlacksmithBlacksmith is an award-winning digital marketing agency, helping modern businesses forge standout digital identities. Known for expert web design, end-to-end SEO, thoughtful UX, and high-performance builds, Blacksmith serves clients across the U.S. and helps them increase their online performance.

