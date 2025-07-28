A Business Case For On-Demand Online HACCP Training

HACCP certificate of completion

Tips on Lowering Your HACCP Training Costs for Your Employees

- Tripp LancasterLUNENBURG, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world of evolving food safety threats it has become imperative, both from a regulatory requirements perspective but also from a client/consumer requirement one, that food manufacturers, processors, restaurants, food storage facilities, and other food related businesses maintain impecable food safety training standards for their employees. GettingMany food companies have frequent HACCP training needs, often due hiring new staff as they expand, build new facilities and companies, or as a result of staff turnover. It can be said that when an organization invests in and trains their employee, only to have them leave, soon after the training or during the training they lose that investment. This is a story we hear all too often. This is frustrating, expensive, and huge waste of time. There should be a way to limit the training investment without losing any quality information and time.eHACCP, an online HACCP training and certification platform, has compiled several cost-saving ideas that can help your company save time, money, and maintain uninterrupted production without downtime.As HACCP training, paid for by the corporation, provides training and certification for the individual, often delivered during operating hours or delivered while the employ would otherwise be working. Often the employee is sent to an outside training facility requiring transportation, food, and accommodations. All these hours aren't just taken away from production they are coupled with the costs associated with travel, accommodation, food, etc. and can easily add up the thousands of dollars per employee. What's devastating is when during or shortly after the training is completed the employee leaves the company. The training and certifications go with them.In order to limit the cost and risk associated with training it is suggested that employees do their HACCP training and HACCP certification online as it is less expensive, accredited, consistent, auditable, and provides on-demand training available when your employee is available, deliverable wherever your employee is.Stephen Sockett, owner of eHACCP, advises asking your employees to pay for their own training up front and reimburse them after 6 months of employment. That way the investment is likely to be amortized. He also recommends that you have your employees do their training on their own time.eHACCP, and other HACCP training solutions, provide on-demand training available 24 hours a day, training can be taken from the moment of enrollment to the end of the enrollment period often 12 months long. eHACCP also provides substitute enrollment that allows a company to replace one employee for another at no additional cost thus eliminating lost training dollars.Online/on-demand HACCP training delivered by an accredited trainer cost between $299 and $1000. eHACCP offers International HACCP Alliance accredited HACCP training for $299 with a 20% discount for corporations who enroll 5 or more employees or group purchases or 5 or more students.eHACCP delivers objectively the best reviewed and best rated HACCP training on the internet and is used by the largest and best known food companies in the world, at the best prices.To learn more about how eHACCP please visit their website at

