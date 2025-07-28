403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne passes away at age 76
(MENAFN) Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath and a towering figure in the world of heavy metal, has died at the age of 76, his family confirmed on Tuesday.
“It is with more sorrow than words can express that we share the news of Ozzy Osbourne’s passing this morning. He was surrounded by loved ones. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time,” the family said in a statement.
Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Aston, Birmingham, he rose from modest roots to become a global rock icon. After leaving school at 15, he took on various jobs, including factory work, before teaming up with schoolmate Geezer Butler to form bands that eventually led to the creation of Black Sabbath.
Osbourne rose to fame in the early 1970s as the lead singer of the pioneering band, known for shaping the heavy metal genre with their ominous and innovative sound. Dubbed the “Prince of Darkness,” Osbourne’s persona and music left an indelible mark on rock history across a career spanning more than 50 years.
Earlier this month, he reunited with Black Sabbath for a final performance on July 5 at Villa Park in Aston—his hometown—which marked his first time on stage with the group in two decades.
“It is with more sorrow than words can express that we share the news of Ozzy Osbourne’s passing this morning. He was surrounded by loved ones. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time,” the family said in a statement.
Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Aston, Birmingham, he rose from modest roots to become a global rock icon. After leaving school at 15, he took on various jobs, including factory work, before teaming up with schoolmate Geezer Butler to form bands that eventually led to the creation of Black Sabbath.
Osbourne rose to fame in the early 1970s as the lead singer of the pioneering band, known for shaping the heavy metal genre with their ominous and innovative sound. Dubbed the “Prince of Darkness,” Osbourne’s persona and music left an indelible mark on rock history across a career spanning more than 50 years.
Earlier this month, he reunited with Black Sabbath for a final performance on July 5 at Villa Park in Aston—his hometown—which marked his first time on stage with the group in two decades.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment