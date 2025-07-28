Paynearme Announces Partnership With Emotive Software, Expanding Presence In Automotive Finance Industry
"PayNearMe gives our clients a clear competitive edge by enabling modern payment experiences within the Emotive platform." -Allen Dobbins, President and CEO, Emotive Software, Inc.Post thi
Through the integration, Emotive clients can now accept a wide range of payment methods-including PayPal, Venmo, Cash App Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards, ACH, and cash at retail-within a single, user-friendly interface.
"PayNearMe gives our clients a clear competitive edge by enabling modern payment experiences within the Emotive platform," said Allen Dobbins, President and CEO, Emotive Software, Inc. "We're especially excited by PayNearMe's Smart LinkTM technology, which lets customers make 1-click payments without passwords or app downloads."
This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to innovation and efficiency, helping automotive businesses increase on-time payments, simplify collections and elevate the customer experience.
About PayNearMe
PayNearMe develops technology that drives better payment experiences for businesses and their customers. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform helps businesses increase customer engagement, improve operational efficiency and drive down the total cost of accepting payments. PayNearMe enables more ways to pay by offering major payment types and channels in a single platform.
PayNearMe processes all major forms of payment including PayPal, Venmo, Cash App Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards and ACH, as well as cash through our proprietary electronic cash network of more than 62,000 U.S. retail locations.
Thousands of businesses partner with PayNearMe to manage the end-to-end customer payment experience in industries such as Consumer Lending, iGaming and Online Sports Betting, Property Management, Tolling and Legal.
Learn more about PayNearMe at . The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.
About Emotive Software, Inc.
Founded in 2022, Emotive Software is revolutionizing the auto sales and independent finance industry with its flagship product, Emotive ERP-an all-in-one platform that seamlessly integrates CRM, Sales, Service, Lending, and Accounting with AI-driven automation. Designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive profitability, Emotive ERP empowers businesses with real-time data insights and intuitive tools to optimize performance. Led by industry veteran Allen Dobbins and a leadership team with 50+ years of combined experience, Emotive Software is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that transforms the way auto dealers and lenders operate. For more information, visit emotivesoftware .
SOURCE PayNearMe
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment