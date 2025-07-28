Paynearme Announces Partnership With Emotive Software, Expanding Presence In Automotive Finance Industry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Together, we're helping automotive dealers improve operational efficiency and offer more convenient ways to pay," said Bruce Gaskill, Senior Director of Integration Partnerships, PayNearMe. "We go beyond processing-we manage the end-to-end payment experience. Our goal is simple: enable dealers to get paid faster, at the lowest total cost of acceptance."

Through the integration, Emotive clients can now accept a wide range of payment methods-including PayPal, Venmo, Cash App Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards, ACH, and cash at retail-within a single, user-friendly interface.

"PayNearMe gives our clients a clear competitive edge by enabling modern payment experiences within the Emotive platform," said Allen Dobbins, President and CEO, Emotive Software, Inc. "We're especially excited by PayNearMe's Smart LinkTM technology, which lets customers make 1-click payments without passwords or app downloads."

This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to innovation and efficiency, helping automotive businesses increase on-time payments, simplify collections and elevate the customer experience.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe develops technology that drives better payment experiences for businesses and their customers. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform helps businesses increase customer engagement, improve operational efficiency and drive down the total cost of accepting payments. PayNearMe enables more ways to pay by offering major payment types and channels in a single platform.

PayNearMe processes all major forms of payment including PayPal, Venmo, Cash App Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards and ACH, as well as cash through our proprietary electronic cash network of more than 62,000 U.S. retail locations.

Thousands of businesses partner with PayNearMe to manage the end-to-end customer payment experience in industries such as Consumer Lending, iGaming and Online Sports Betting, Property Management, Tolling and Legal.

Learn more about PayNearMe at . The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.

About Emotive Software, Inc.

Founded in 2022, Emotive Software is revolutionizing the auto sales and independent finance industry with its flagship product, Emotive ERP-an all-in-one platform that seamlessly integrates CRM, Sales, Service, Lending, and Accounting with AI-driven automation. Designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive profitability, Emotive ERP empowers businesses with real-time data insights and intuitive tools to optimize performance. Led by industry veteran Allen Dobbins and a leadership team with 50+ years of combined experience, Emotive Software is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that transforms the way auto dealers and lenders operate. For more information, visit emotivesoftware .

SOURCE PayNearMe