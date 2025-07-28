403
Red Cross cautions of worsening crisis in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) issued a warning on Monday about the worsening situation in Afghanistan, highlighting the country’s struggle with multiple crises compounded by an increasing number of returnees from neighboring nations.
In a statement, the IFRC expressed serious concern for the future of those living in and returning to Afghanistan, which is already grappling with overlapping challenges. UNHCR data shows that over 2.6 million people have returned from Pakistan and Iran, many arriving without belongings or resources to start anew.
Sami Fakhouri, head of the IFRC delegation in Afghanistan, cautioned that without greater international support, local communities will be unable to cope with the influx of returnees.
Humanitarian efforts are under significant pressure due to funding shortages. Fakhouri noted difficult decisions are being made about continuing essential aid, such as food distribution at border points, with only 10 percent of needed funds currently secured.
