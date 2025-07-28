Chemical Reaction In Lab Leaves 15 Students Unconscious At Khrew School

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least 15 students fell unconscious, some experiencing panic attacks, after a chemical reaction occurred during a laboratory experiment at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) in Khrew on Monday.

An official said that the incident took place during a routine chemistry practical when a container of acid reportedly reacted unexpectedly, causing fumes to spread inside the laboratory, reported per news agency JKNS.

The sudden incident led to chaos, with several students collapsing and others experiencing severe distress and breathing difficulties, the official added.

All affected students were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, with some later referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable.

BMO Pampore, Dr. Yusuf, confirmed said that 15 students had fallen unconscious and were promptly shifted to hospital care.“All of them are stable,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Basharat Qayoom said that the incident occurred inside the school laboratory.“A Magistrate and Tehsildar are on site and are verifying the facts,” he added.