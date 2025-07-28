Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chemical Reaction In Lab Leaves 15 Students Unconscious At Khrew School

Chemical Reaction In Lab Leaves 15 Students Unconscious At Khrew School


2025-07-28 06:09:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least 15 students fell unconscious, some experiencing panic attacks, after a chemical reaction occurred during a laboratory experiment at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) in Khrew on Monday.

An official said that the incident took place during a routine chemistry practical when a container of acid reportedly reacted unexpectedly, causing fumes to spread inside the laboratory, reported per news agency JKNS.

The sudden incident led to chaos, with several students collapsing and others experiencing severe distress and breathing difficulties, the official added.

All affected students were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, with some later referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable.

BMO Pampore, Dr. Yusuf, confirmed said that 15 students had fallen unconscious and were promptly shifted to hospital care.“All of them are stable,” he said.

Read Also No Content Available

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Basharat Qayoom said that the incident occurred inside the school laboratory.“A Magistrate and Tehsildar are on site and are verifying the facts,” he added.

MENAFN28072025000215011059ID1109850698

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search