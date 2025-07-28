U.S. Poultry Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Shift Towards Antibiotic Alternatives Drives Growth, New Vaccines And Diagnostics Revolutionize Poultry Health Management

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Poultry Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Species (Chicken, Turkey, Ducks), By Product (Biologics, Pharmaceuticals), By Disease Type, By Route Of Administration, By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. poultry medicine market size was estimated at USD 1.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.11 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2025 to 2033

The market is continuously growing, driven by high poultry consumption and market value, a shift towards antibiotic alternatives, and technological advancements in poultry healthcare. According to the USDA Economic Research Service, U.S. poultry products dominate both domestic and global meat markets, due to efficient production systems, advanced genetics, ample feed supply, and strong consumer demand. Between 2013 and 2022, broilers accounted for 67% of poultry sales, followed by eggs at 22% and turkeys at 11%, primarily for consumption.



This surge in demand for poultry products directly translates into the need for efficient and sustainable poultry farming practices, necessitating comprehensive healthcare solutions to maintain the health and productivity of poultry flocks. The per capita consumption of poultry, from 2020 to 2024, is illustrated below in the chart:

Growing concerns over antimicrobial resistance have prompted the U.S. poultry industry to reduce antibiotic use. Regulations like the Preservation of Antibiotics for Medical Treatment Act (PAMTA) and the Preventing Antibiotic Resistance Act (PARA) have restricted the use of medically important antibiotics in poultry and livestock.

For decades, antibiotics have been widely used in livestock and poultry, as high-dose treatments for specific infections and as low-dose growth promoters in animal feed. In 2013, around 131,000 tons of antibiotics were used in food animals, a number projected to increase to nearly 200,000 tons by 2030 due to rising global demand. This shift has led to increased demand for alternative health management strategies, such as vaccines, probiotics, and herbal supplements, to ensure poultry health and productivity.

Advancements in veterinary and animal nutrition technologies have significantly impacted the U.S. poultry pharmaceuticals market. The development of new vaccines, diagnostic tools, feed supplements, and other specialized healthcare products has enabled poultry producers to address a wider range of health challenges, improve flock performance, and enhance food safety. These innovations contribute to more efficient and sustainable poultry farming practices.

