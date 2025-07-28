U.S. Poultry Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Shift Towards Antibiotic Alternatives Drives Growth, New Vaccines And Diagnostics Revolutionize Poultry Health Management
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.83 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$3.11 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Market Dynamics
- Market Driver Analysis High poultry consumption and market value Shift towards antibiotic alternatives Technological advancements in poultry healthcare
Market Restraint Analysis
- Stringent regulatory compliance and approval processes
U.S. Poultry Medicine Market Analysis Tools
- Industry Analysis - Porter's PESTEL Analysis
Regulatory Framework
Pricing Analysis
Product Pipeline Analysis
Estimated Poultry Population in U.S., 2024
Competitive Landscape
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Zoetis Services LLC Vaxxinova International BV Merck & Co., Inc. Elanco Ceva Sante Animale Phibro Animal Health Corporation Virbac Hipra Vetanco Kemin Industries, Inc.
- Market Participant Categorization Company Market Position Analysis/ Heat Map Analysis Participant's Overview Financial Performance Product Benchmarking Strategic Initiatives
U.S. Poultry Medicine Market Report Segmentation
Species Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Chicken Broiler Layer Turkey Ducks Others
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Biologics Vaccines Modified/ Attenuated Live Inactivated (Killed) Other Vaccines Other Biologics Pharmaceuticals Parasiticides Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Analgesics Others Medicated Feed Additives
Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Newcastle Disease Infectious Bronchitis Infectious Bursal Disease Coccidiosis Salmonella Marek's Disease Others
Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Oral Injectable Topical Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics E-commerce Offline Retail Stores Others
