IOA President PT Usha Applauds Champions Of Inaugural Esports Championship

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha met and felicitated the champions of the inaugural Esports Championship, held this May under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, during the preparations of 3rd Asian Youth Games, Bahrain at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters here, applauding their achievements and recognising their role in shaping the nation's digital sporting future.

The medal winners included Danial Patel (Gold, eFootball), Tejaskumar Hasmukhbhai Bhoi (Gold, World Cricket Championship 3), and Pavan Kampelli (Bronze, eFootball at the Asian Esports Games, Bangkok) young champions who have not only demonstrated exceptional talent but have also elevated India's standing on the global esports stage.

Speaking at the event, PT Usha said,“India's esports future lies in capable hands, and today's interaction with the champions of the WAVES Esports Championship has been truly inspiring. The discipline and excellence shown by these athletes mirror that of any traditional sportsperson. I wholeheartedly thank Prime Minister Modi for his visionary steps in recognising esports and creating platforms like WAVES to showcase India's digital prowess. The Indian Olympic Association stands committed to supporting our esports athletes as they script new chapters in Indian sports.”

Sharing his experience, Danial Patel, gold medalist in eFootball, said,“Meeting PT Usha ma'am was surreal. Her encouragement gave me a new sense of pride in what we do. Esports is growing rapidly, and I believe we're only scratching the surface of India's global potential.”

Tejaskumar Bhoi, who clinched gold in World Cricket Championship 3, added,“It's an honour to represent India and be recognised by a legend like PT Usha. The support from institutions and platforms like WAVES is critical. With continued guidance, India can become a global powerhouse in esports.”

Pavan Kampelli, bronze medallist in eFootball at the Asian Esports Games, said,“Today was not just about medals but about validation. PT Usha's words and presence reaffirmed that esports athletes are being seen, heard, and celebrated in India. The future is digital, and India is ready.”

Also present at the occasion was Lokesh Suji, Director of the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation, who called the moment historic.

"It was a moment of immense pride to see our Waves Esports Championship medal winners being acknowledged by none other than Padma Shri PT Usha ji, President of the Indian Olympic Association. This meeting is a landmark for Indian esports-it reflects growing acceptance and respect for our athletes within the mainstream sporting ecosystem.

"The support from the government, IOA and sporting legends like PT Usha ji lends credibility and encouragement that is invaluable for the growth of the ecosystem. It sends a powerful message to the youth of India-that with discipline, focus, and passion, esports can be a rewarding and respected career path,” said Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & vice president, Asian Esports Federation.