Algreen Tech Unveils Breakthrough Micro-Algae Based Air Cleaner: The Future Of Green Air Purification
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hong Kong, July 28, 2025 – Algreen Tech, an innovative cleantech company based at Lab Bench 6, Units 111 to 113, No.11 Science Park West Avenue, Hong Kong, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary Micro-Algae Based Air Cleaner, redefining the meaning of a green air purifier in the global market.
Founded by environmental visionary Dhruv Manoj Jain, Algreen Tech is on a mission to deliver sustainable, high-performance air purification systems that not only clean the air-but actively help heal the planet.
Nature Meets Technology
Unlike conventional filters that passively trap pollutants, this next-gen green air purifier utilizes live micro-algae to absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, mimicking nature's own air-cleaning process. By leveraging biotechnology and natural photosynthesis, Algreen Tech's system improves indoor air quality while contributing to carbon reduction.
“We didn't want to create just another air filter,” says Dhruv Manoj Jain, Founder of Algreen Tech.“We wanted to reimagine what it means to purify air-by making it a regenerative act. Our micro-algae technology is proof that sustainability and science can coexist beautifully.”
A Global Solution to a Global Problem
While headquartered in Hong Kong, Algreen Tech's Micro-Algae Air Cleaner is available for worldwide distribution. From urban apartments to eco-conscious offices, the demand for sustainable solutions is growing, and Algreen Tech is ready to meet it head-on.
Key features include:
Live micro-algae filtration system
Zero waste filter replacement
Energy-efficient design
Stylish, compact unit for modern interiors
No Noise
100% Safe For Using in Home
Why It Matters
Indoor air pollution is now recognized as a major global health risk. Traditional HEPA filters and ionizers, while useful, require frequent replacement and energy use without contributing to long-term environmental health. The Micro-Algae Based Air Cleaner shifts the narrative-turning each breath into an act of climate consciousness.
This launch is part of a broader movement toward sustainable living, and Algreen Tech is proud to be at the forefront.
???? About Algreen Tech
Algreen Tech is a clean technology company dedicated to merging natural biology with modern innovation. Located in the heart of Hong Kong's science hub, Algreen Tech is developing air purification solutions that prioritize climate impact, circular design, and human well-being. Their flagship green air purifier represents a leap forward in environmentally responsible indoor living.
Company :-Algreen Tech
User :- Dhruv Manoj Jain
Email :-
Phone :-96371801
