Ukrainian Air Defense Downs 309 Drones And Two Cruise Missiles
The attack, which began at 19:30 on July 27 and continued into the early hours of July 28, involved a total of 331 aerial threats, including:
-
324 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various decoy drones launched from Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia);
4 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from the Saratov region (Russia);
3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from the Lipetsk region (Russia).
The primary target of the attack was Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the attack using a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, EW units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups.
As of 09:30, preliminary reports indicate that Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted or jammed a total of 311 enemy aerial threats-comprising 309 strike UAVs and two Kh-101 cruise missiles.Read also: Russian army loses about thousand soldiers in Ukraine in one day
In three separate locations, two additional missiles of various types and 15 attack UAVs were recorded. Debris from downed aircraft was observed across several areas.
“The Kh-47M2 aeroballistic missiles failed to reach their intended targets,” the Air Force emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 28, Russian forces launched another combined attack on Ukraine, deploying various missiles and attack drones.
