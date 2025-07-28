India Must Choose Reconciliation Over Militarization In J&K: Mehbooba

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- On the 26th Foundation Day of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), party president Mehbooba Mufti launched a scathing critique of the Centre's Kashmir policy, calling for meaningful reconciliation and dialogue instead of a continued security-centric approach.

Speaking on the 26th foundation day of PDP, Mehbooba Mufti said,“What is India's foreign policy without Jammu and Kashmir? We have seen the casualties of war what did we gain from it? One war ended, another started. Pakistan invested in war machinery, and India, once known as the 'hathi', has now chained Jammu and Kashmir. Look at China's GDP, where India stands today these are not my words but those of our External Affairs Minister,” Mufti said, questioning the country's priorities.

Highlighting the social and economic challenges, she remarked,“Our country is so poor that many of our schools don't even have toilets or clean water, yet we are buying weapons. The Centre keeps deploying more and more CRPF companies here. How much security will you bring? Will that solve anything? Until you see and embrace the people of Jammu and Kashmir with your heart, you will achieve nothing.”

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take bold steps, she said,“PM Modi Ji, you have the mandate of 120 crore people. If anyone can resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, it is you. If you want to take India ahead of China, you must end this war-like system and take steps toward reconciliation.”

Mufti reiterated PDP's legacy of pursuing dialogue both in power and opposition, saying that the party's vision under late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was to keep the country ahead by confronting challenges through engagement, not suppression. (JKNS)

Read Also Mehbooba Demands Probe Into Killing Of Suspected Drug Peddler In Jammu Mehbooba Seeks Reform Of J&K Interrogation Centres