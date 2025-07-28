POS, E-Commerce Transactions Surge 15% To Qr13bn In June

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: The point of sale (POS) and e-commerce transactions in Qatar witnessed impressive growth in June this year. The total value of transactions registered in Qatar through point of sale terminals and e-commerce platforms witnessed a surge of 14.95 percent in June 2025 compared to same month last year reaching QR12.932bn, according to the latest card payment statistics.

In a post on its X platform recently, Qatar Central Bank (QCB) revealed that the value of e-commerce transactions amounted to QR4.283bn with a total volume of 9.639 million transactions. Meanwhile point of sale transactions recorded a total value of approximately QR8.649bn with a transaction volume of 43.284 million in June this year.

The volume of point of sale and e-commerce transactions saw a surge of 25.86 percent and 32.76 percent respectively in June this year compared to same month in last year. Meanwhile the volume of e-commerce and point of sale transactions reached 7.26 million and 34.83 million respectively in last year.



The point of sale solution provides innovative, secure, and highly efficient payment processing services as it supports contactless card transactions, eWallet, mobile PoS (mPOS), QR code scanner, and online billing and settlement.

The e-commerce market in Qatar is showing healthy growth. Over the coming years, the country's e-commerce industry is poised for substantial growth with forecasts predicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.40 percent by 2028.

According to Instant Transfer System Statistics for June 2025, the instant payment system – Fawran service saw 3.188 million total registered accounts with the total value of QR2.752bn and total volume of 1.735 million transactions.

The statistics also noted that in June this year the Qatar Mobile Payment registered a total of 1.368 million wallets. The total value amounted to QR209.586m with the volume of around 209,000 transactions.

In the same context, Qatar Central Bank stated that the total value of transactions across various payment systems reached QR 15.894bn during June this year with a total volume of QR54.867 million transactions.

It also highlighted the share of each payment channel including point of sale transactions which accounted for 55 percent, e-commerce for 27 percent, mobile payment systems accounted for 1 percent, and the 'Fawran' instant payment service for 17 percent.

Fawran is an innovative and advanced service aligned with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan. This service comes as part of QCB's ongoing efforts to develop the payment systems infrastructure and keep pace with the latest developments in the field of electronic payment systems and money transfer.

QCB's innovative instant payment service 'Fawran' aims to develop a digital payment ecosystem in the country. The system has proven its efficiency in facilitating and improving payment processes by reducing the time required to transfer money between individuals and companies in Qatar.

The service significantly benefits customers across the country and enables the beneficiaries to receive funds within seconds. It operates 24/7 and can be used through mobile banking applications and digital channels.