403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Plane carrying 49 people on board collides in Russia
(MENAFN) A passenger aircraft crashed in Russia’s Far East on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of all 49 people aboard, emergency services confirmed. The Angara Airlines Antonov An-24 turboprop went down near the city of Tynda in the Amur Region around 1 pm local time. The plane was operating a domestic route from Khabarovsk to Blagoveshchensk, continuing on to Tynda.
Preliminary reports indicate there were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on the flight. Rescuers found the wreckage on a wooded mountainside about 15 kilometers from Tynda’s airport, with parts of the fuselage still burning upon arrival.
Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed that no survivors were found and has launched a criminal investigation into possible violations of air safety regulations leading to death. The An-24 disappeared from radar during its second landing attempt after aborting the initial approach for unknown reasons. Weather conditions at the time have not yet been disclosed.
Angara Airlines, headquartered in Irkutsk, mainly operates older Soviet-era turboprops like the An-24, which has been in service since the 1960s and continues to serve remote routes in Siberia and the Far East. No official statement has been made by the airline yet, but investigators and aviation experts have been sent to the crash site.
The Amur Region, with a population of about 750,000, borders China and is known for its vast forests and mountains. Tynda, a small city of under 30,000 residents, was established in the 1970s to support the Baikal-Amur railway and is located more than 2,000 kilometers from Khabarovsk, the flight’s origin.
Preliminary reports indicate there were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on the flight. Rescuers found the wreckage on a wooded mountainside about 15 kilometers from Tynda’s airport, with parts of the fuselage still burning upon arrival.
Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed that no survivors were found and has launched a criminal investigation into possible violations of air safety regulations leading to death. The An-24 disappeared from radar during its second landing attempt after aborting the initial approach for unknown reasons. Weather conditions at the time have not yet been disclosed.
Angara Airlines, headquartered in Irkutsk, mainly operates older Soviet-era turboprops like the An-24, which has been in service since the 1960s and continues to serve remote routes in Siberia and the Far East. No official statement has been made by the airline yet, but investigators and aviation experts have been sent to the crash site.
The Amur Region, with a population of about 750,000, borders China and is known for its vast forests and mountains. Tynda, a small city of under 30,000 residents, was established in the 1970s to support the Baikal-Amur railway and is located more than 2,000 kilometers from Khabarovsk, the flight’s origin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment