Asuran To Kubera: Top Imdb-Rated Dhanush Movies To Watch On OTT

As Dhanush turns 42, it's the perfect time to celebrate the versatile actor's journey through Indian cinema by revisiting some of his finest performances. Known for seamlessly switching between mass entertainers, intense dramas, and pan-Indian crossovers, Dhanush has consistently delivered critically acclaimed roles. Here's a look at top IMDb-rated Dhanush films you can stream right now on major OTT platforms-from Asuran to his upcoming Netflix release Kubera.

Arguably Dhanush's most intense role to date, Asuran is a raw and gritty rural revenge drama directed by Vetrimaaran. Based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani, Dhanush plays a mild-mannered farmer who turns violent to protect his family. The film masterfully tackles caste and class conflicts and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Aadukalam showcases Dhanush in a completely different light. His portrayal of a cockfighting champion earned him his first National Award for Best Actor. The film beautifully blends rural life, betrayal, and ambition in a compelling narrative.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

In his Hindi debut, Dhanush played Kundan, a Banaras boy deeply in love. With A.R. Rahman's music and a tragic love story at its heart, Raanjhanaa became a sleeper hit and proved that Dhanush could win hearts in any language. His performance was widely praised for its emotional depth and authenticity.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Another powerful film rooted in social justice, Karnan features Dhanush as a young man who leads an uprising against oppression in his village. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film blends myth, metaphor, and rebellion into a cinematic experience that's both haunting and heroic.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This gangster epic is a sprawling tale of crime and survival. Dhanush plays a carrom player who gets dragged into the violent underworld of North Chennai. The layered screenplay and complex characters make Vada Chennai a must-watch for fans of gritty storytelling.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

A cult classic, Pudhupettai sees Dhanush evolve from a slum kid to a ruthless gangster. Directed by his brother Selvaraghavan, the film was ahead of its time and is now considered one of Dhanush's most iconic roles.

Where to watch: Aha Tamil

Though yet to be released, Kubera is already generating massive buzz. Directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Nagarjuna alongside Dhanush, the pan-Indian thriller is expected to showcase him in a sharp, new avatar. IMDb followers are already tracking the film with high anticipation.

Where to watch: Coming soon on Netflix