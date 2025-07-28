Zulal Welness Resort By Chiva-Som Appoints Mariam Farid As Official Wellness Icon And Friend Of Chiva-Som In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first full-immersion wellness resort, has announced the appointment of Mariam Farid (pictured) as one of Friends of Chiva-Som and Wellness Icons for 2025.

Mariam Farid, a celebrated Qatari athlete represented by stoic360, embodies a spirit of strength, balance, and purpose. She is widely recognised for her inspiring contributions across fitness, wellness, arts, and culture.

Mariam is a highly influential figure among both local and expatriate communities in Qatar. Her passion for promoting a healthy, balanced lifestyle perfectly aligns with Zulal Wellness Resort's philosophy of holistic wellbeing.

As Friend of Chiva-Som in Qatar, Mariam will support the resort's mission to raise awareness around individual, community, and planetary wellness. In line with this role, she took part in Zulal Wellness Resort's Mangrove Restoration Project on World Mangrove Day, July 26, 2025, where she joined in planting 200 new mangrove seedlings at the resort's Mangrove Deck. Set against the serene coastal backdrop, this exclusive experience offered guests a chance to participate in an enlightening session highlighting the crucial role mangrove forests play in preserving the planet's health.

Collaborating with public advocates who share the same vision and passion in sustainability, the 'Friends of Chiva-Som' brand-wide campaign is dedicated to preserving and protecting the natural environment surrounding its two resorts – Chiva-Som Hua Hin in Thailand and Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar – as well as to promoting sustainable tourism and wellness practices within the industry globally.

“Our mangrove restoration efforts are part of our long-term commitment to environmental sustainability,” said General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Ammar Samad.

“Welcoming Mariam to support this initiative further amplifies our mission to protect and regenerate natural ecosystems. Her dedication to wellness and her influence within the community makes her the perfect ambassador for our brand as we continue our commitment to holistic wellbeing and sustainability. Together, we strive to foster a deeper connection between personal wellbeing and the health of our natural environment.”

In her role as Wellness Icon, Mariam Farid will collaborate with Zulal Wellness Resort in a series of wellness activities throughout the year. Guests will be invited to exclusive wellness sessions led by Mariam at the resort, offered as a complimentary experience. These events aim to inspire and engage guests in adopting healthier, more mindful lifestyles, further strengthening Zulal's position as a leader in wellness innovation.

Zulal Wellness Resort invites guests and the wider community to join in celebrating this exciting partnership and to participate in upcoming collaborative events with Mariam Farid.