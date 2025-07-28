Ishita Dixit Shares Interesting Story Behind Her Getting Onboard For 'Anupamaa'
Her character in the show, who is known for her vibrant energy and strong moral compass, has quickly become a fan-favorite, and Ishita admits that stepping into her shoes was both exciting and deeply meaningful.
Talking about her part, she told IANS,“I adore Pari's positivity and strong moral compass, inspired by Anupamaa's guidance. Despite challenges, Pari remains confident and stands up for what's right. Her body positivity and resilience are traits I love portraying, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring her to life”.
Recalling the surprising moment when she signed the show, she said,“When I first met Rajan Shahi sir about the project, I actually didn't know it was for 'Anupamaa'. Signing on was already thrilling, but later finding out that it was for India's most-watched show and that I would be working with Rajan sir himself felt surreal. The little fan girl in me couldn't believe it”.
She also expressed her gratitude to Rajan for giving her a role that has not only challenged her as an actor but also allowed her to be part of a show that is so close to viewers' hearts.
“This is a character who isn't defined by circumstances. She doesn't get bogged down by what others think. She's confident in her own skin and has this innate ability to lift others up, which is incredibly inspiring”, she added.
With her heartfelt performance, Ishita Dixit has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of Anupamaa fans. And just like Pari, she continues to win hearts with her authenticity and grace.
