Ukrainian drone attack on Russia leaves one dead, injuring others

2025-07-28 03:15:21
(MENAFN) A large-scale drone assault by Ukrainian forces on Russia’s Leningrad Region has resulted in the death of one person and injuries to three others, according to regional authorities. The strike, which involved more than 50 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko reported the incident through multiple posts, stating that air defense systems managed to intercept the majority of the drones. However, some UAVs crashed into residential areas, igniting fires and causing casualties. He confirmed that one man lost his life in the attack, while three others—a woman and two young individuals—suffered minor injuries.

Drozdenko described the incident as “an unprecedented attack.” He noted that a total of 51 drones were shot down during the operation.

Earlier the same day, Russia’s Defense Ministry revealed that nearly 100 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted across various regions overnight. Despite recent diplomatic engagements with Moscow, Ukrainian forces have intensified drone operations deep into Russian territory.

The drone raid followed renewed peace talks between the two countries, held in Istanbul earlier in the week. Although no ceasefire agreement was reached, both sides reportedly made progress on humanitarian fronts, such as arranging exchanges of prisoners of war and civilians.

Ukraine has been launching drone attacks inside Russian territory for several months, with many strikes targeting residential zones and infrastructure. The Russian government has denounced these operations as “terrorist attacks” aimed at civilians.

Just last week, residential areas in the city of Voronezh were struck twice within three days, leaving around 30 people injured, including three children. On Thursday, a drone strike on the southern city of Sochi killed two women and injured over a dozen others. The attack hit a major resort area, which includes portions of the former Olympic Park and remains a key tourist destination.

