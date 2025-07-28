Hyper Bit Advances Funds For Purchase Of An Additional Ten Elphapex DG1+ Crypto Miners
Mr. Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd., stated: "We have now forwarded the necessary funds to complete our initial DG1+ Miner purchase order of twenty units and look forward to the installation of these mining rigs at the purpose built and professionally managed,11 MW renewable energy powered facility in Quebec, Canada. These high efficiency ASIC mining rigs will be deployed and optimized to commence Dogecoin and Litecoin mining operations."
About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.
Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(Signed) "Dallas La Porta" __________
Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director
