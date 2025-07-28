Hyper Bit Advances Funds For Purchase Of An Additional Ten Elphapex DG1+ Crypto Miners

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) -announces it has advanced funds to DogeCoin Mining Technologies Corp. ("") for the purchase of an additional ten (10) ElphaPex DG1+ miners for the mining of Dogecoin () and Litecoin () bringing the total number of DG1+ miners purchased to date to twenty (20). These miners will be installed and professionally managed at the third party owned, 11 MW renewable energy powered facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has secured preferential pricing of USD $5,400 per unit for a total purchase of USD $108,000 for the twenty mining units.







Mr. Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd., stated: "We have now forwarded the necessary funds to complete our initial DG1+ Miner purchase order of twenty units and look forward to the installation of these mining rigs at the purpose built and professionally managed,11 MW renewable energy powered facility in Quebec, Canada. These high efficiency ASIC mining rigs will be deployed and optimized to commence Dogecoin and Litecoin mining operations."

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

