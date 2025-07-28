Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Houthis declare that they will attack vessels tied with Israel

2025-07-28 02:55:28
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi movement has announced an escalation in its maritime campaign, declaring that it will now target all commercial vessels associated with Israeli ports, regardless of their country of registration or ownership. The group, which has previously disrupted maritime traffic through the Bab el Mandeb Strait—a critical passageway between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean—claims its actions are in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

In a recent televised broadcast, military spokesperson Ameen Hayyan outlined this shift in strategy. “This phase includes targeting all ships belonging to any company that deals with the ports of the Israeli enemy, regardless of the nationality of that company, and in any location within the reach of our armed forces,” he stated.

Hayyan went on to call for international disengagement from Israel and urged nations to push for the end of what he called the “blockade” on Gaza.

Reports indicate that since November 2023, the Houthis have carried out attacks on over 100 ships in the Red Sea. These assaults have resulted in the sinking of four vessels, the capture of one, and the deaths of at least eight crew members. Among the more recent incidents, the group reportedly seized and destroyed two Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated bulk carriers—Eternity C and Magic Seas—earlier this month.

In addition to maritime strikes, the Houthis have fired ballistic missiles at Israeli cities, although most have been intercepted. In retaliation, Israeli forces have stepped up aerial operations in Yemen, targeting infrastructure and locations linked to the Houthis, including several strikes carried out on Monday.

