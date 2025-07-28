403
Houthis declare new round of assaults on Israel-associated vessels
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi rebels have declared a new phase in their campaign targeting maritime vessels, vowing to strike any commercial ship associated with Israeli ports, regardless of the ship’s national affiliation.
The group has been carrying out attacks in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a critical waterway connecting the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean — as part of what it calls support for Palestinians in Gaza.
In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Ameen Hayyan announced the escalation, stating, “This phase includes targeting all ships belonging to any company that does business with Israeli ports, regardless of the company’s nationality, and wherever our armed forces can reach.”
Hayyan also called on other nations to cut ties with Israel and pressure it to lift its blockade on Gaza.
According to Reuters, since November 2023, the Houthis have attacked over 100 vessels in the Red Sea, sinking four ships, seizing one, and killing at least eight crew members. Most recently, they captured and sank two Greek-owned, Liberian-flagged bulk carriers: Eternity C and Magic Seas.
In addition to maritime strikes, the Houthis have launched ballistic missiles at Israeli cities, though most were intercepted. Israel has responded with intensified airstrikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi infrastructure and port facilities, including recent attacks on Monday.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned, “Yemen will be treated like Tehran. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for launching missiles at Israel.”
Back in May, the Houthis and the United States reached a ceasefire mediated by Oman, following a series of U.S. strikes ordered by President Donald Trump.
