Over 7,000 People Involved In Active Employment Measures
A total of 2,853 of them were provided with suitable jobs, and 762 people were involved in the self-employment program to establish their own small businesses.
Trainings on organizing and managing small businesses were organized for them at the first stage. Those who completed the trainings are provided with assets in the type of economic activity they have chosen.
Some 213 people with disabilities were involved in vocational training courses in professions in accordance with the requirements of the labor market.
About 3,421 people from the same category were provided with vocational guidance services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment