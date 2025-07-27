Over 7,000 People Involved In Active Employment Measures

MENAFN - AzerNews) The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has involved 7 thousand 249 people with disabilities in active employment measures during the first 6 months of 2025,reports.

A total of 2,853 of them were provided with suitable jobs, and 762 people were involved in the self-employment program to establish their own small businesses.

Trainings on organizing and managing small businesses were organized for them at the first stage. Those who completed the trainings are provided with assets in the type of economic activity they have chosen.

Some 213 people with disabilities were involved in vocational training courses in professions in accordance with the requirements of the labor market.

About 3,421 people from the same category were provided with vocational guidance services.