Strict Action Will Follow If Negligence Is Found: Raj Health Minister On Hospital Fire

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 6 (IANS) The devastating fire at the Trauma Centre of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, which claimed eight lives, has triggered shock, condolences, and sharp questions over hospital safety in one of Rajasthan's premier medical facilities.

The blaze, which broke out late Sunday night, originated in a storeroom adjoining the ICU and quickly spread, with most victims reported to have died of suffocation. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence from the site on Monday morning, while postmortems began at the hospital mortuary.

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar described the tragedy as“heart-wrenching” and confirmed that a high-level probe has been ordered on the directions of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

“Clear instructions have been given to ensure there is no lapse in treatment of the injured. Strict action will follow if negligence is found. The government stands with the affected families in this difficult time,” he said.

Chief Minister Sharma visited the hospital in the early hours on Monday and later wrote on social media:“The fire in the Trauma Center is unfortunate. We are continuously monitoring the situation, and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected.”

Director General of Police Rajiv Sharma also reached the hospital to oversee the situation. Meanwhile, grieving families alleged lapses in response by hospital staff during the crisis.

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully expressed condolences, saying the death of eight people, including three women, was“extremely sad and heartbreaking,” and demanded accountability.

Preliminary findings suggest that the fire began in a locked storeroom inside the ICU containing flammable materials, including paper records and plastic tubing.

Officials said the delay in accessing the room may have fueled the smoke, which proved fatal for patients.

The incident has not only left families shattered but has also reignited debate over fire safety, emergency preparedness, and accountability in government hospitals across the state.