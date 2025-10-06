403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia, Papua New Guinea Seal Landmark Mutual Defense Agreement
(MENAFN) In a major strategic move amid rising regional tensions, Australia and Papua New Guinea (PNG) signed a groundbreaking security treaty on Monday, binding both nations to come to each other’s military aid in the event of an armed attack.
The Pukpuk Treaty, named after the Tok Pisin word for crocodile, was formally signed in Canberra by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his PNG counterpart James Marape, according to a statement released by Albanese’s office.
“Building on our countries’ deep strategic trust and respect, the treaty contains mutual defense obligations. Both countries recognize an armed attack on either would be a danger to the peace and security of both and declare they would act together to meet the common danger,” the statement said.
Beyond mutual defense commitments, the agreement outlines new opportunities for defense cooperation, including provisions allowing citizens of one country to serve in the other’s armed forces. Under the initial phase of the pact, starting January 1, 2026, eligible PNG citizens who are permanent residents in Australia will be permitted to apply for service in the Australian Defence Force (ADF).
The signing marks a delayed but symbolically powerful moment. The treaty had initially been scheduled for signing in Port Moresby two weeks earlier, but was postponed.
The agreement comes at a time when China's growing presence in the Pacific has triggered renewed urgency among Western allies to deepen security ties in the region.
In a pointed reference to broader geopolitical dynamics, the statement added that the treaty “explicitly” reflects both countries' commitment to uphold “the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of our neighbors.”
The Pukpuk Treaty, named after the Tok Pisin word for crocodile, was formally signed in Canberra by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his PNG counterpart James Marape, according to a statement released by Albanese’s office.
“Building on our countries’ deep strategic trust and respect, the treaty contains mutual defense obligations. Both countries recognize an armed attack on either would be a danger to the peace and security of both and declare they would act together to meet the common danger,” the statement said.
Beyond mutual defense commitments, the agreement outlines new opportunities for defense cooperation, including provisions allowing citizens of one country to serve in the other’s armed forces. Under the initial phase of the pact, starting January 1, 2026, eligible PNG citizens who are permanent residents in Australia will be permitted to apply for service in the Australian Defence Force (ADF).
The signing marks a delayed but symbolically powerful moment. The treaty had initially been scheduled for signing in Port Moresby two weeks earlier, but was postponed.
The agreement comes at a time when China's growing presence in the Pacific has triggered renewed urgency among Western allies to deepen security ties in the region.
In a pointed reference to broader geopolitical dynamics, the statement added that the treaty “explicitly” reflects both countries' commitment to uphold “the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of our neighbors.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment