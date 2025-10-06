Rijiju Says Gen-Z Has Rejected Cong, Stands Firmly With PM Modi
Hitting out at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his recent remarks invoking Gen-Z, Rijiju said that the country's young generation stands firmly with Prime Minister Modi, not with the Congress.
On September 18, after his second presentation on alleged voter fraud, LoP Gandhi had reached out to Gen-Z, pledging to stand with them in their fight to stop "vote chori" and asserting that they would play a decisive role in "protecting democracy".
Reacting to this, Rijiju, in an interview with IANS, said, "An attempt was being made to run a campaign across the country, taking examples from Nepal, Bangladesh, and others. Rahul Gandhi spoke about Gen Z, so I want to make it very clear -- the Gen Z of our country has already rejected Rahul Gandhi three times."
Describing India's Gen-Z as "intelligent and aware", Rijiju said, "Our new generation opposes dynastic politics and nepotism. Congress is a large party with many good leaders, but it is being run by one family; one family rules and sits like a king. The people are against this and against corruption; they are also against the Congress."
Rijiju further said that LoP Rahul Gandhi "does not understand" that Gen-Z is not with the Congress because the youth of India supports integrity and accountability, qualities reflected in PM Modi's governance.
"The public is with PM Modi because in the Modi government, no officer or minister at the Centre can indulge in corruption. PM Modi will expel anyone from the party or the government within an hour if found guilty of corruption. Gen Z's anger is against the Congress. Rahul Gandhi is not able to understand this. The people of our country are intelligent," he added.
