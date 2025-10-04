ED Attaches Rs 423 Cr Assets In Karnataka Home Buyer Fraud
New Delhi- Unsold flats and lands worth more than Rs 423 crore of the promoters of a Karnataka-based real estate firm were attached under the anti-money laundering law on Saturday in a case linked to alleged duping of homebuyers, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.
The action has been taken against Bengaluru-based Ozone Urbana Infra Developers and its main promoter S Vadudevan.
A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the unsold stock in the Avenue (92 flats) and Aqua 2 projects (13 flats) of the company apart from 4.5 acres of commercial land and personal properties of Vasudevan, the ED said in a statement.
The attachment also includes the assets of Vasudevan's wife - 179 acres of land in Kannehalli village, Mudigere (Chikkamagaluru district).
The total value of these properties is Rs 423.38 crore, the agency said.
The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that was registered on the directions of the Supreme Court, it said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment