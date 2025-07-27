Video: UAE, Jordan Planes Drop 25 Tonnes Of Aid Over Gaza Amid Mass Starvation

One Emirati and two Jordanian planes dropped 25 tonnes of humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the Jordanian army said in a statement, as UAE resumed its Operation 'Gallant Knight 3' and carried out its 54th 'Birds of Goodness' airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid over the Gaza Strip.

"The Jordanian Armed Forces on Sunday carried out three air drops on the Gaza Strip carrying humanitarian and food aid, one of which was with the United Arab Emirates," the statement said, adding that they were carrying 25 tonnes of aid.

Recommended For You

On Saturday, July 26, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed the Emirates would immediately resume airdrop operations to Gaza as part of its ongoing humanitarian mission.

In a statement posted, the minister said the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a critical and unprecedented level, underscoring the urgent need for sustained international aid efforts.

The UAE has also affirmed its support for the Palestinian people and stated that it will remain a humanitarian priority, and it will continue to coordinate with regional and international partners to ensure that aid reaches the areas most in need by all means - land, sea, and air.

The UAE's aid has accounted for more than 44 per cent of the total international aid reaching the Gaza Strip. The airdrop initiative is to support civilians in isolated areas of the Strip that are inaccessible by land.

The total amount of food and relief supplies dropped over the Gaza Strip since the launch of the 'Birds of Goodness' initiative, using 193 aircraft, amounts to approximately 3,725 tons. These supplies included basic food supplies and vital supplies to meet the needs of families affected by the difficult and catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

Israeli army had said a day earlier that Israel would allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza starting on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced a pause in military activity in designated areas in Gaza where it is 'not operating' today. It said that the pause will be daily in three areas of Gaza starting on Sunday, starting at 10am and lasting until 8pm.