Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Pledges Preventing Defeat in Ukraine War

2025-07-27 08:53:07
(MENAFN) Russia cannot permit defeat in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, as it would result in the nation’s “enslavement,” according to State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Speaking on Wednesday, Volodin emphasized the need for national solidarity to secure triumph, stressing that Russia must fulfill its military objectives to protect its sovereignty and future stability.

Moscow remains steadfast in its belief that victory in the Ukraine war is certain. It has openly condemned continued Western military assistance to Kiev, arguing that such support only extends the conflict without altering its eventual conclusion.

President Vladimir Putin has stated that the conflict will conclude only once its “root causes” are addressed.

These causes include NATO’s expansion toward Russian borders and the safeguarding of Moscow’s security concerns. Putin has further accused Ukraine’s foreign allies of lacking genuine interest in peace, instead exploiting Ukraine to pursue their own agendas.

During a session of the State Duma, Volodin asserted that Russia could never be “intimidated, broken, or destroyed.”

He cautioned that any attempts to defeat Russia would fail, just as previous efforts to “enslave [the country] 80 years ago” were unsuccessful.

Volodin also highlighted that Russia is confronting “the full might of NATO” and claimed that the Ukrainian population has been “tragically reduced to expendable material” by the Western alliance.

