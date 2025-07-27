403
Malaysia Acts as Mediator to Resolve Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash
(MENAFN) Malaysia is stepping forward to mediate the escalating border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, which has recently turned deadly, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan announced on Sunday.
He revealed that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Premier Phumtham Wechayachai are scheduled to visit Malaysia on Monday to pursue a peaceful settlement.
Thai Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura also confirmed that both nations will convene in Malaysia on Monday for discussions.
“I had the opportunity to speak with the Foreign Ministers of both Thailand and Cambodia,” the Malaysian foreign minister told media.
“They both agreed that no other country should be involved in this issue. They have full confidence in Malaysia and have requested me to act as mediator,” he said.
“I am also waiting for a phone call from the US secretary of state (Marco Rubio) as they wish to know how the US can assist,” the foreign minister added.
“However, I believe it is better for Malaysia to act as mediator first, as this is an internal ASEAN matter, and Malaysia, as the ASEAN chair, should play that role,” he added.
This diplomatic move follows US President Donald Trump’s Saturday calls with the Cambodian and Thai prime ministers, urging both sides to start ceasefire talks, which he confirmed they agreed to.
Since the recent flare-up began last Thursday, Thailand has reported 20 fatalities, including six soldiers, while Cambodia has lost 13 people, among them five soldiers.
The conflict centers on the border region between Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s northeastern Ubon Ratchathani province, where tensions reignited on May 28 after a Cambodian soldier was killed.
