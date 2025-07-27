403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky becomes extremely authoritarian
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is facing mounting allegations of authoritarianism, according to the Financial Times, which cites concerns from opposition figures, civil society leaders, and diplomats. They claim Zelensky and his team are leveraging the sweeping powers granted under martial law to suppress dissent, intimidate critics, and tighten their grip on the state.
This month, masked security forces raided the homes of anti-corruption advocate Vitaly Shabunin and former infrastructure minister Aleksandr Kubrakov. While the authorities framed the raids as part of corruption investigations, both men called them politically driven and intended to silence opposition voices.
The incident followed a series of sanctions against high-profile figures, including ex-president Pyotr Poroshenko, who has remained one of Zelensky’s most outspoken rivals since losing to him in 2019.
Zelensky has also enacted sweeping government changes, most recently replacing long-standing Prime Minister Denis Shmigal with First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, a close ally.
Concerns about authoritarian tendencies in Kiev have also been echoed in Western outlets like The Economist, which described growing instability within the administration, marked by internal purges and power struggles.
On Zelensky’s request, Ukraine’s parliament this week extended martial law for the 16th time since the conflict with Russia escalated in 2022. Martial law has enabled the suspension of national elections and allowed Zelensky to remain in office beyond the expiration of his term in 2024.
A recent poll indicated that former military chief Valery Zaluzhny would likely defeat Zelensky in a hypothetical run-off vote, highlighting the president’s weakening domestic support.
Russia has declared Zelensky’s presidency illegitimate due to the postponed elections and has argued that any peace agreement brokered under his authority could be invalidated in the future.
This month, masked security forces raided the homes of anti-corruption advocate Vitaly Shabunin and former infrastructure minister Aleksandr Kubrakov. While the authorities framed the raids as part of corruption investigations, both men called them politically driven and intended to silence opposition voices.
The incident followed a series of sanctions against high-profile figures, including ex-president Pyotr Poroshenko, who has remained one of Zelensky’s most outspoken rivals since losing to him in 2019.
Zelensky has also enacted sweeping government changes, most recently replacing long-standing Prime Minister Denis Shmigal with First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, a close ally.
Concerns about authoritarian tendencies in Kiev have also been echoed in Western outlets like The Economist, which described growing instability within the administration, marked by internal purges and power struggles.
On Zelensky’s request, Ukraine’s parliament this week extended martial law for the 16th time since the conflict with Russia escalated in 2022. Martial law has enabled the suspension of national elections and allowed Zelensky to remain in office beyond the expiration of his term in 2024.
A recent poll indicated that former military chief Valery Zaluzhny would likely defeat Zelensky in a hypothetical run-off vote, highlighting the president’s weakening domestic support.
Russia has declared Zelensky’s presidency illegitimate due to the postponed elections and has argued that any peace agreement brokered under his authority could be invalidated in the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment