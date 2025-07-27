403
Moscow claims Kiev setting stage for chemical catastrophe
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry has accused the Ukrainian military of attempting to trigger a major environmental catastrophe near the frontline and then blaming Russia for it. Major General Aleksey Rtishchev, head of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, revealed that Ukrainian forces allegedly illegally accessed a site managed by the state-owned company Ukrkhimtransammiak in late June.
According to a document obtained by Russian forces, a Ukrkhimtransammiak deputy director warned a Kiev-appointed regional official about concerns that military activities at the site could damage it, risking the release of up to 566 tons of highly toxic liquified ammonia.
The location in question is part of a Soviet-era underground ammonia pipeline, situated about 2.5 kilometers north of Novotroitskoye village, in the Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by Kiev. Rtishchev claimed Ukrainian troops installed communication equipment there as part of what he described as “barbaric tactics” — using hazardous chemicals in areas where Russian troops operate, then causing incidents to frame Russia.
He accused Ukraine of violating international humanitarian law by using dangerous substances for military purposes, aiming to tarnish Russia’s reputation through accusations of intentional ecological damage. Rtishchev also reiterated Moscow’s criticism of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), accusing it of disregarding Russian claims of Ukrainian chemical weapon violations while accepting Kiev’s accusations against Russia without scrutiny.
