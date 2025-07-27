Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chiefs Of Staff From US And 5 Asian Nations Discuss Enhancing Security Cooperation In Pakistan Meeting

2025-07-27 05:07:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference, held Saturday in Islamabad under the theme 'Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace', convened the top military leadership from Pakistan, the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
During the high-level meeting, defense chiefs engaged in sweeping exchanges over regional security dynamics, the evolving strategic landscape in Central and South Asia, and the pressing need for joint training initiatives, counterterrorism cooperation, and coordinated humanitarian response mechanisms in times of crisis.
The participants underlined their shared resolve to back peace, respect, and national sovereignty, in addition to countering common security threats, particularly terrorism, cyber insecurity, violent extremism, and so forth.

