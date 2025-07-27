Pune News: Police Busts Rave Party In Kharadi, Seize Drugs Ex-Maharashtra Minister Khadse's Son-In-Law Among 7 Detained
Pranjal Khewalkar is the husband of Rohini Khadse, the state president of the women's wing of the opposition NCP (SP) .Also Read | Trouble for YouTuber Elvish Yadav: FIR registered for threatening witness Here's what the police said:
Pune police's Crime Branch carried out the raid on the studio apartment in the upscale Kharadi area of Maharashtra's Pune, based on a tip-off.
“We had received information about a rave party being held at an apartment in the Kharadi area,” a senior police official said.
During the raid at the party being hosted“without necessary permissions,” the official said that the police seized narcotic substances.
"During the raid, narcotic substances like ganja , liquor, and hookah were found. We have detained seven persons -- five men and two women," he said.Also Read | Bengaluru Rave Party: Actress Hema among 9 named in chargesheet
One of the men detained is the husband of a woman politician, the official said, referring to Khewalkar.
“All individuals have been taken into custody, and the process of registering a case is underway,” he said.'Political motive?': Eknath Khadse
NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse suspects foul play and has urged a fair police probe into the matter. He said a probe should be conducted to determine whether the police action had a political motive.Also Read | Cops detain 39 college students for underaged drinking
Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare said the raid is a message for those speaking against the government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment