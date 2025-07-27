Pune News: Police Busts Rave Party In Kharadi, Seize Drugs Ex-Maharashtra Minister Khadse's Son-In-Law Among 7 Detained

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pune police busted a rave party in a private apartment and seized drugs, hookah set-ups and liquor in the wee hours on Sunday. They also detained seven persons in the raid, including Pranjal Khewalkar, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse.

Pranjal Khewalkar is the husband of Rohini Khadse, the state president of the women's wing of the opposition NCP (SP) .

Pune police's Crime Branch carried out the raid on the studio apartment in the upscale Kharadi area of Maharashtra's Pune, based on a tip-off.

“We had received information about a rave party being held at an apartment in the Kharadi area,” a senior police official said.

During the raid at the party being hosted“without necessary permissions,” the official said that the police seized narcotic substances.

"During the raid, narcotic substances like ganja , liquor, and hookah were found. We have detained seven persons -- five men and two women," he said.

One of the men detained is the husband of a woman politician, the official said, referring to Khewalkar.

“All individuals have been taken into custody, and the process of registering a case is underway,” he said.

'Political motive?': Eknath Khadse

NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse suspects foul play and has urged a fair police probe into the matter. He said a probe should be conducted to determine whether the police action had a political motive.

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare said the raid is a message for those speaking against the government.