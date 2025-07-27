Watch: Passengers Evacuated From American Airlines Plane On Runway After Fire

Passengers of an American Airlines flight on its way to Miami, Florida were evacuated on the runway due to a fire incident, a flight tracking website reported on Sunday.

Flight AA3023 was supposed to take off from Denver, Colorado, when a fire broke out in the left main landing gear (MLG) wheels during takeoff from Denver International Airport.

A video posted by FL360aero on X showed smoke billowing from the plane on the runway as passengers were evacuated using an inflatable slide and quickly moved away from the jet.

All passengers of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane were evacuated safely, with one minor injury during evacuation.

The incident is the latest in a series of plane scares that caused panic recently.

On Friday, two flight attendants on a Southwest Airlines flight departing Burbank, California, were injured after pilots took evasive action to avoid collision with another aircraft on takeoff. The flight sharply descended nearly 500 feet, according to flight tracking websites.

Also, a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 737-800 operated flight made an emergency landing at Hamburg Airport on July 23 after the crew reported smoke from one of the engines mid-flight.

Flight tracking websites said the plane, operating from Stockholm Arlanda Airport to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, diverted while cruising at FL380 over Danish airspace, approximately 140 nautical miles north of Hamburg.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization's most recent annual air safety report, the global accident rate stood at 1.87 per million departures in 2023. Meanwhile, Airbus data shows that of the nine hull loss accidents recorded so far in 2024 - none of which resulted in fatalities - only two occurred during takeoff.