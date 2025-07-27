403
Syria’s Energy Minister Arrives in Saudi Arabia for Energy Collaboration
(MENAFN) Syria’s Energy Minister, Mohammad al-Bashir, landed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a high-level visit focused on boosting collaboration with Riyadh in vital energy sectors.
According to a statement from the Syrian Energy Ministry, Bashir is set to engage with key Saudi officials to discuss expanding cooperation in oil, electricity, and water management, alongside exploring fresh investment opportunities.
This visit follows closely—just two days later—the official launch of the Syrian-Saudi Business Council during a major investment forum held in Damascus.
On Friday, the council’s chairman, Mohammad Abunayyan, unveiled an ambitious five-year plan designed to deepen economic ties between Syria and Saudi Arabia.
“The council is being established at a critical time, as Syria prepares for a new phase that requires joint efforts to rebuild the country and restore safety, stability, and prosperity to the Syrian people,” Abunayyan said.
He further outlined that the roadmap for 2025–2030 focuses on fostering sustainable economic partnerships, spotlighting investment prospects, supporting strategic alliances, and simplifying trade and logistics channels for Saudi exports.
Since the removal of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024, Syria’s new government has initiated sweeping economic and political reforms, accelerating engagement with both regional and global stakeholders.
Assad, who led Syria for nearly a quarter-century, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963. In January, a transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa took office.
