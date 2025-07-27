403
Ex-German President Calls Israel’s War in Gaza "Disproportionate, Irresponsible"
(MENAFN) Former German President Joachim Gauck delivered scathing criticism on Friday against Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, labeling it “disproportionate and irresponsible.”
“I consider it an irresponsible act. And it is irresponsible to me because it is disproportionate. Because too much suffering is inflicted on too many innocent people to punish the guilty,” Gauck said in an interview with a public broadcaster.
While expressing deep historical and emotional ties to Israel, Gauck did not hold back in condemning the current government’s actions. He stated that his enduring admiration for Israel makes its conduct even more distressing: “That will never leave my heart,” he said, adding that he is “so completely appalled” by the actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his “truly terrible party allies.”
Earlier in the week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz publicly urged Israel to halt its military onslaught on Gaza. Speaking during a joint press conference in Berlin with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Merz pressed for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.
“I want to repeat that here. The Israeli government must cease its intense military operations, allow for a ceasefire, and most importantly, permit humanitarian aid to reach the people,” he declared.
Germany notably refrained from endorsing a recent joint statement signed by 28 countries that condemned the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza. That omission has ignited friction within Germany’s governing coalition, as the Social Democratic Party (SPD) called for Berlin to align with the international condemnation.
Merz also emphasized his early warnings about Gaza’s deteriorating conditions. “In Germany, I was among the first to clearly state that the conditions in Gaza had become unacceptable,” he said.
The joint statement—signed by more than two dozen countries, including the UK, Australia, Japan, and members of the European Union—denounced what they described as Israel’s “inhumane killing” of civilians in Gaza and demanded an immediate end to the assault on the enclave.
Since October 2023, over 59,000 Palestinians have reportedly died as a result of Israel’s military campaign, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The war, marked by relentless airstrikes and a crippling blockade, has reduced much of the territory to rubble and caused widespread deaths from hunger and malnutrition.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity related to their roles in Gaza. Israel also stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its ongoing military operations in the strip.
