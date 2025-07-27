4Closure Rescue Launches National Program To Help Homeowners Avoid Foreclosure

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 26, 2025 2:02 am - 4Closure Rescue has announced the launch of its nationwide homeowner support initiative, aimed at helping families avoid foreclosure with dignity and clarity.

Schaumburg, IL, July 26, 2025 -- In response to the rising number of homeowners struggling with mortgage payments due to economic hardship, illness, or job loss, 4Closure Rescue has announced the launch of its nationwide homeowner support initiative, aimed at helping families avoid foreclosure with dignity and clarity.

The initiative provides free educational resources, one-on-one case support, and connections to trusted housing counselors-all focused on helping homeowners understand their options before it's too late.

"Foreclosure doesn't happen overnight, and it's not a personal failure," said David Litt, founder of 4Closure Rescue. "We want to empower homeowners to take action early, understand their rights, and avoid losing their homes unnecessarily."

With recent data showing that early intervention significantly improves outcomes, 4Closure Rescue is working to bridge the information gap many homeowners face. The program highlights:

- Step-by-step foreclosure education available online and in print

- Live support for navigating hardship options with lenders

- Referrals to HUD-approved housing counselors

- Community outreach through workshops and digital content

In addition to helping homeowners directly, 4Closure Rescue is collaborating with real estate professionals, veteran support networks, and faith-based organizations to expand access and provide judgment-free assistance in every corner of the country.

The program is especially focused on helping veterans, seniors, and first-time homeowners who may be disproportionately impacted by financial shocks and misinformation.

"We've seen people lose homes they didn't need to lose-just because they didn't know help was available," Litt added. "That's what we're here to change."

About 4Closure Rescue:

4Closure Rescue is a homeowner advocacy initiative based in Chicago, IL, dedicated to foreclosure prevention, financial education, and equitable housing support. With a mission to preserve homeownership through honest conversations and proactive resources, the team works closely with community partners to help families protect what matters most-their homes.