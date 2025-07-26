Chhattisgarh: Dhamtari Women Get Freedom From Smoke Through PM Ujjwala Yojana

MENAFN - IANS) Dhamtari, July 26 (IANS) In the remote villages of Dhamtari district, Chhattisgarh, a quiet but powerful revolution is underway. Women, once burdened by the smoke and health hazards of traditional cooking methods, are now breathing cleaner air and living healthier lives, thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) launched by the Central Government.

Since its launch in May 2016, PMUY has emerged as a life-changing initiative, aiming to empower rural women by providing them with free LPG gas connections, thus eliminating their dependence on polluting fuels like firewood and cow dung cakes.

The women of Panchayats and villages in Dhamtari are visibly elated. No longer do they need to spend hours gathering firewood or endure the suffocating smoke that once engulfed their kitchens.

“We used to cook on earthen stoves, and it would take hours. During the rainy season, it was even worse. But now, thanks to PM Modi and the Ujjwala scheme, cooking is faster, easier, and healthier,” said Kamla Devi, a beneficiary.

The scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016, was aimed at addressing two major concerns: public health and women's empowerment. Traditional cooking fuels not only harmed the health of rural women-causing respiratory diseases and eye infections-but also contributed to environmental degradation.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) introduced PMUY as a flagship programme with the vision of providing clean cooking fuel to every household in rural India. The initiative has gained nationwide traction. As of March 1, 2025, over 10.33 crore PMUY connections have been provided across India.

Recognising the growing need, the government introduced Ujjwala 2.0 in August 2021, aiming to reach an additional 1 crore beneficiaries, a target that was successfully achieved by January 2022. Following this, another 60 lakh connections were released by December 2022.

To further the mission, 75 lakh more LPG connections were approved for the period FY 2023-24 to 2025-26, and the target was impressively met in July 2024.

One of the key features of Ujjwala 2.0 was the introduction of a special provision for migrant families, who could now apply for LPG connections with a simple self-declaration-no need for a ration card or proof of address. This helped bring even more households into the fold of cleaner energy.

In Dhamtari, the change is visible not just in kitchens, but in the confidence of women, who now feel empowered and dignified. Cooking is no longer a physically taxing chore, and women are reclaiming hours of their day-time they now spend on education, income-generating work, or taking care of their families.

The local administration, along with oil marketing companies, has also conducted awareness drives, ensuring women know how to safely use LPG and benefit fully from the scheme. Women are also receiving guidance on regular refills and safety measures.

A health officer from Dhamtari said,“We've seen a marked decrease in respiratory illnesses among women since the widespread use of LPG. This is not just a welfare scheme-it's a public health intervention.”

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is not just about gas cylinders-it's about freedom, dignity, and progress for women who were once confined by the smoke of tradition.