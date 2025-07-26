Russians Attack Truck With FPV Drone In Kherson Region
“Today in Kostyrka, an enemy FPV drone hit a truck that was transporting goods to a store. As a result of the enemy strike, the vehicle was seriously damaged, but fortunately, no one was injured,” the post said.
Earlier, it was reported that an 83-year-old woman was hospitalized in the Kherson Region after suffering a concussion as a result of a Russian drone strike.Read also: Russia faces its deepest demographic crisis in over 200 years – CCD
Over the past day, Russian troops damaged three high-rise buildings and seven private houses in the Kherson Region, killing three peopl .
Photo: Kherson Regional State Administration
